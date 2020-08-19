Tortilla Maker Mission Foods Expanding to Indianapolis Area

Tortilla producer Mission Foods will establish a manufacturing plant in suburban Indianapolis, creating up to 544 new jobs by the end of 2026, the state and the company announced Monday.

Irving, Texas-based Mission will lease and equip a 510,965-square-foot manufacturing plant in Plainfield, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said. It will produce corn and flour tortillas, tortilla chips, flat breads and other baked products, with the potential to turn out nearly 94,000 tons of products annually.

Mission expects the plant to begin production early next year and be fully operational in 2024, the IEDC said.

