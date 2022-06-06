UnbelievaBuns to Debut New Formula at Summer Fancy Food Show

UnbelievaBread, LLC, will introduce its new high protein, low-carb burger buns made using an innovative sunflower flour to grocery and restaurant buyers at the Specialty Foods Association’s Summer Fancy Food Show June 12th through 14th in New York City. The buns, called UnbelievaBuns, were originally made with almond flour, a common ingredient used by low-carb food manufacturers. However, due to the rise in almond allergies, the team at UnbelievaBread have reformulated their award-winning bread recipe to eliminate almond and use sunflower instead.

“Using almond in our recipe was always an issue due to it being an allergen. We’ve had the almond-free formula for a while, but it wasn’t that great and it wasn’t something we really focused on, but that changed when we started working with the restaurant chains” says Jerrod Adkins, UnbelievaBuns owner and creator. “We fast-tracked the R&D on the almond-free recipe for the restaurants and have showed it to several culinary teams. We showed them the original almond buns and then our new sunflower buns, all of them preferred the taste and texture of the sunflower buns over our original almond buns, so we’ve decided to move to the sunflower formula 100%” Adkins continued.

UnbelievaBuns will debut the new sunflower formula for attendees to sample. They’ll be setup at booth #7818. For the biggest skeptics, those that don’t think a high protein, low-carb bread can taste as good as regular bread, UnbelievaBuns will have a blind taste-test challenge at their booth and invite all to participate.

UnbelievaBuns feature:

Gram for gram, more protein than beef, chicken and some protein bars

17 grams of protein per bun

Only 1.8 net carbs, with no sugar

Non-GMO Certified

Keto, Vegan and Diabetic friendly

Used by top chefs

ABOUT UNBELIEVABREAD, LLC

UnbelievaBread is a privately-owned Limited Liability Company headquartered in Charlotte, NC.