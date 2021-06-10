Weston Foods Releases Baking Better Report

Weston Foods, a leading North American baker, has released Baking Better, its 2020 Environment, Social and Governance Report.

The report celebrates Weston Foods 139-year history of supporting its customers and communities through programs like Seeding Stronger Communities. It also acknowledges the work ahead to support a sustainable future.

“At Weston Foods, we recognize the need for a proactive approach to protect and preserve our environment in the fight against climate change,” says Luc Mongeau, President, Weston Foods. “As we pursue our purpose of Elevating Everyday Moments, we’re committed to increasing our efforts to support a sustainable future.”

Committed to long-term targets

The launch of the ESG report and the company’s first disclosure to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) sets out Weston Foods commitment to support environmental and social change and report annually on its progress. The company has set out its areas of focus for 2021, as well as longer-term targets to make a measurable positive impact in five pillar areas:

Ingredients: Responsibly sourcing high-priority ingredients

Packaging: Developing and using sustainable packaging

Energy & Carbon: Reducing energy and carbon emissions

Waste: Reducing waste and losses

Social Responsibility: Supporting diversity, equity, our people and communities

To read the full report, visit westonfoods.com/baking-better

About Weston Foods

As a leading North American bakery company, Weston Foods bakes breads, rolls, donuts, pies, cakes, bagels, tortillas, cookies, crackers and more. The company produces many well-loved brands including ACE Bakery®, Wonder®, Country Harvest®, D’Italiano®, Casa Mendosa™, Dave’s Killer Bread* and Gadoua®, to name a few. The company also supplies ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to the dairy industry and produces U.S. Girl Scout Cookies®. Weston Foods has more than 35 locations throughout North America and approximately 6,000 employees who proudly operate its bakeries, distribution centres and corporate offices. Weston Foods products are sold at North American retailers, supermarket chains and foodservice outlets.

®/™ Weston Foods (Canada) Inc. © 2021. The GIRL SCOUT COOKIES name and mark is owned by Girl Scouts of the USA, used under license. * © 2021, TM of Flowers Bakeries Brands, LLC. Used under license.