Will Food Become Healthier in 2030? Consumer Expectations for the New Normal

73% of consumers worldwide state depression and mental health have a moderate to severe impact on their everyday life right now. A further 60% say their household income has been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. Consumer resiliency is stretched to the max in these unparalleled times, which is causing stress and anxiety. It will come as no surprise that the pandemic has added new dimensions to consumer expectations of health, food and the foodservice industry.

Taste Tomorrow, the world’s largest ecosystem for consumer understanding in bakery, patisserie and chocolate, is continuously monitoring food trends and consumption habits and has uncovered interesting statistics around consumer expectations for the future. These are the most significant:

34% of global consumers believe food will be healthier in 2030

Consumers have a strong belief in a healthier future. Most people are convinced that food in 2030 will be as healthy as today or even healthier. What constitutes a healthy product? The vast majority of people define healthy food as food that adds ingredients as well as removes them. Consumers want more and less at the same time. They want less ingredients such as sugar, fat and salt that are harmful to their health, and more of the good stuff, for instance fibres and proteins.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos Taste Tomorrow