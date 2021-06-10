Sigep 2021 Summer Observatory: Italian Artisan Gelato, a “Spa” For The Palate

Rimini – Summer and gelato: recovery is here. This is reported by the Observatory of Sigep (IEG – Italian Exhibition Group’s International Trade Show of Artisan Gelato, Pastry, Bakery and the Coffee World, from 22nd to 26th January 2022 at Rimini Expo Centre with a live edition that already promises to be a success).



The Sigep Observatory has taken a “snapshot” of the summer of 2021 with a trend that will develop from Italy to the rest of the world: artisan gelato will be an authentic “SPA” for the palate.

Among the great protagonists of the sector, master Giancarlo Timballo, president of the Gelato World Cup, states, “It’s time to follow tradition and the rhythm of nature. We work for short periods with dandelion, and now it’s the time for elderberry. But we also use dog rose or poppy petals, then its time for sea buckthorn and juniper. We firstly process the petals, then the berries and with the infusions we prepare the gelato’s ‘streaking’. This has led to poppy-streaked dandelion gelato. With these ingredients, which require patience and careful work, I have interpreted my attention to the health aspects of gelato for years.”

Sonia Balacchi, who precisely at Sigep won the title of World Pastry Champion and was also the only female professional nominated in 2015 to represent Italy at the UN building, for the ItalianFoodFestival, as Ambassadress of Italian Pastry, proposes ‘Natura Sandwiches’, individual portions of gelato, studied with ingredients I produce on my family’s farm with renewable energy.

We have the Gold Natura Sandwich, with apricot, orange and saffron biscuit bread with Kefir mango, pineapple, maca and candied ginger gelato filling; the Purple Natura Sandwich, with wild berry biscuit bread with Kefir red grape, beetroot, black carrot and goji berry gelato filling; the Green Natura Sandwich, lactose-free and vegan, with lemon and banana biscuit bread with kiwi, avocado, apple and moringa sorbet filling.”



Eugenio Morrone, crowned world gelato champion at Sigep 2020, says, “I visit greenhouses for the basil that I combine with Sorrento lemons and cinnamon. I also buy sage, with I combine with Granny Smith apples and pineapple, which I use with a high solid content and a texture similar to the creams. Then there’s peppermint, which I process cold. But there is also the exploit with raw almonds, which shares first place with pistachio and cacao mass.”

So what is the trend for the summer of 2021? “In this phase”, sums up Matteo Figura, Director, Foodservice Italia with NPD Group, “There’s a desire for recovery and wellbeing. The concept is ‘I deserve something beautiful and good’, without any guilty feelings, with the situation we are going through, which still has elements of economic uncertainty. Moreover, gelato represents consumers’ bond of loyalty with gelato parlours, which are the places in which family flavours are found, to which we are strongly attached.”

