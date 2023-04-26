Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen Continues expansion of their CPG line through Partnership with Tony’s Fine Foods with the addition of Bagel 4-Packs

San Francisco, CA — Through Tony’s Fine Foods (UNFI), retailers can order Wise Sons Plain, Sesame & Everything Bagel 4-Packs across California.

If you are from the San Francisco Bay Area, you are likely familiar with Wise Sons (www.wisesonsdeli.com). From their amazing bagels to fresh baked breads and high quality deli meats, the team has a passion for offering the best quality products. That passion has led to rapid expansion of their wholesale line through a partnership with Tony’s Fine Foods.

“One of our core values is to ‘Commit to Quality.’ We live this value by using simple ingredients and creating the very best handmade bagels possible. A second value is to ‘Keep Evolving.’ Having our bagels available through Tony’s Fine Foods will allow Wise Sons to extend our reach and serve a much larger customer base. I am extremely proud of our bakery team and grateful to Tony’s for their partnership” shared Jerome Dees, the VP of Sales.

For those interested in learning more about Wise Sons CPG options, connect with Jerome at Jerome@wisesonsdeli.com!

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen is dedicated to building community through traditional Jewish comfort food. Founded in San Francisco’s Mission District, Wise Sons pairs classic Jewish recipes with the best Californian ingredients to make delicious deli fare that would make their bubbies proud.