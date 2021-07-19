With IDA’s Bread, Legendary LI Bakery Stays Home

A fresh-from-the-oven Nassau County Industrial Development Agency incentives package will help a stalwart regional bakery expand its already impressive regional operations.

Carle Place-based Cardinali Bakery, a family-owned business since its 1975 launch, will acquire and renovate a 25,639-square-foot building in Oyster Bay’s Hamlet of Woodbury, to serve as the multi-location bakery’s base of operations.

The company will continue to operate the retail portion of its Carle Place facility, but will move its wholesale-baking and other manufacturing operations – including 40 full-time positions and up to 29 new ones over the next three years, according to the Nassau IDA – to Oyster Bay.

