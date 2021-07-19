Judge: Former Koffee Kup Workers to Get Time Off Payments

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A judge has ruled that former employees of Koffee Kup Bakery must be paid out for paid time off they had accrued before the company shutdown in April.

Chittenden Superior Court Judge Samuel Hoar decided Wednesday that the 500 employees of the bakery must be paid some $812,000 plus $16,000 in interest for paid time off, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

The Burlington-based Koffee Kup, which includes the Vermont Bread Company in Brattleboro, and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Connecticut, closed abruptly in April due to financial problems. Georgia-based Flower Foods purchased Koffee Kup Bakery’s assets in June.

