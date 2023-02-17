4 Ways to Maintain Food Safety Standards During a Labor Shortage

AIB International Bakery February 17, 2023

Since the onset of the pandemic, labor shortages have rattled the food industry. While employment at food manufacturing facilities increased significantly in 2022, the crippling effects of the workforce gap persist — frontline employees are stretched thin and companies may hire less-experienced temporary labor, significantly augmenting food safety risks.

While attracting qualified workers with better compensation, flexibility, and working conditions can offer a straightforward solution, the food industry can maintain high safety standards in several ways. Here are four ways to manage and strengthen your food safety standards during a labor shortage.

1. Invest in food safety training programs and continuous education

Given the high financial and brand risks of poor food safety compliance, companies cannot afford to assume all employees are familiar with food safety standards. Training can help new workers understand food safety best practices while providing a refresher to their more experienced colleagues.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International

