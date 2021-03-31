With Love’s Bakery Closure, Its Brand Will Live On

A family-owned bakery business based in Oregon will keep the nearly 170-year-old kamaaina Love’s Bakery brand alive.

Portland-based Franz Family Bakery announced today that it has acquired a license to produce bread and other bakery items under the Love’s name for Hawaii from some of its mainland facilities.

The arrangement will avoid the loss of Love’s products statewide, though the locally owned bakery that suffered financial stress amid the coronavirus pandemic will still shut down on Wednesday triggering the loss of 231 jobs.

