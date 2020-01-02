30th Annual Butter Sculpture Unveiled: East Meets West at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. – American Dairy Association North East, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, revealed the recreation of three of the state’s most popular pro-sports mascots — Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty, Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam — all carved from 1,000 pounds of butter.

“East Meets West at the Pennsylvania Farm Show” is the theme for the 30th annual butter sculpture with mascots from the east and the west celebrating to remind us that every day is game day with Pennsylvania dairy products!

Dairy farmers Tim Kurtz, from Kurtland Farms in the east, and Marie Canon, from Canon Dairy Farm in the west, say, “The butter sculpture is a creative way to highlight the state’s dairy farm families, how hard they work and the nutritious product they produce for their communities.”

The sculpture was constructed over a 14-day period by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, using more than 1,000 pounds of butter donated by Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

“Every year, the butter sculpture is a best kept secret, which keeps people interested and excited — and it makes it fun for us, too,” said Jim Victor. “We also enjoy knowing that we are helping to create sculptures that are entertaining, tell a story and pay tribute to the hard-working dairy farmers,” added Marie Pelton.

Also on hand to unveil the sculpture were Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and none other than Philadelphia Eagles mascot, Swoop.

The butter sculpture is on display in the Farm Show’s Main Hall. Following the Farm Show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester.

Half a million people are expected to visit the butter sculpture at the Farm Show during its eight-day run from January 4-11.