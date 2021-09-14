Alberta Milk Chooses Venture Play to Champion Dairy

CALGARY, AB – Venture Play, the national marketing services firm and part of the Venturepark business growth ecosystem, is pleased to announce that following an RFP process, it has been chosen as Marketing Agency of Record for Alberta Milk, the non-profit organization that represents the province’s 500+ family-owned and operated dairy farms.

The account work begins immediately with a new 2021 campaign and includes brand strategy, media, creative, public relations, social media and experiential marketing. “Venture Play stood out to our team for a number of important reasons,” says Karlee Conway, Marketing and Communications Manager, Alberta Milk. “Most notably, its ability to tell made-in-Alberta stories, its veteran team, and its creative and strategic firepower. Helping support our dairy farms with compelling storytelling will be key for our brand and producers. We are excited to have them aboard and look forward to their contributions.”

New work for the dairy non-profit will educate consumers on sustainable dairy farming practices and address evolving consumer behaviour. “Dairy remains an important part of the average Albertan’s diet,” says Arlene Dickinson, CEO of Venturepark. “Our work will focus on making dairy more relevant to a new generation of Albertans, establish a strong connection between consumers and producers, and ultimately, to change buying behaviour.”

The announcement marks the latest in a string of new business wins for Venture Play, with brands including Alberta Cancer Foundation, GS1 and terra20 signing on in recent months.

“Both Milk and Alberta are in our company’s 35-year history,” adds Dickinson. “We worked in the past on the milk business for eight years and we are thrilled to come full circle with this opportunity to again be part of Alberta Milk’s future. As an agency purpose-built to help brands rooted in the food and health sectors, we can think of no better fit than our two teams.”

About Venturepark

Venturepark is a leading business growth ecosystem comprised of five unique businesses, all focused on the same core purpose of helping scale and build business in the health, food and personal care sectors. Founded by investor and entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson, Venturepark touches every aspect of business to help fund, create, scale, reinvent and drive business growth. The Venturepark ecosystem includes: Venture Play, Venturepark Labs, Venturepark Voice, District Ventures Capital and District Ventures Plus.

About Alberta Milk

Alberta Milk is a non-profit organization that represents Alberta’s 500+ family-owned and operated dairy producers. Alberta Milk undertakes a variety of activities that support the dairy industry, including marketing, nutrition education, transportation, policy development and implementation. Learn more at albertamilk.com.