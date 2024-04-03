American Dairy Association North East, Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Elect Leadership

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Audrey Donahoe of Clayville, N.Y., was re-elected to serve a fourth year as president of American Dairy Association North East, and Lolly Lesher was tapped to serve as chair of Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program for the second year.

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program is managed by ADA North East, and Lesher will also serve as Donahoe’s first vice president.

“Dairy checkoff has always, and continues to be, farmer-funded and farmer-directed,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We’re so fortunate to have such dedicated leaders who are willing to serve our board on behalf of the nearly 8,500 farmers across the region to build sales and trust in milk and dairy foods.”

Both Donahoe and Lesher have served on the dairy promotion boards of directors for more than two decades each. Donahoe also serves as chair of the National Dairy Council that is funded by the national dairy checkoff to provide science-based research and education about the nutritional and health benefits that dairy foods provide.

Lesher also serves as Donahoe’s first vice president of ADA North East, working together to execute checkoff programs for the benefit of the entire six-state region. In addition, she is the secretary of the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board that carries out coordinated promotion and research programs to help build demand and expand domestic and international markets for dairy products.

American Dairy Association North East Officers

President: Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, N.Y.

First Vice President: Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa.

Second Vice President: Kris Brock, Schaghticoke, N.Y.

Secretary: Barb Hanselman, Bloomville, N.Y.

Treasurer: Dina Zug, Mifflintown, Pa.

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Officers:

Chair: Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa.

First Vice Chair: Louie Diamond, Masontown, Pa.

Second Vice Chair: Doug Harbach, Loganton, Pa.

Secretary: Marie Canon, West Middlesex, Pa.

Assistant Secretary: Elizabeth Cashell, Towanda, Pa.

Treasurer: Elaine Noble, Gillett, Pa.

Assistant Treasurer: Laura Paxton, Grove City, Pa.

Representatives to the ADA North East Board: Louie Diamond, Lolly Lesher and Dina Zug.

Photo caption: Lolly Lesher of Bernville, Pa., (left) was re-elected as chair of Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program and Audrey Donahoe of Clayville, N.Y., (right) was re-elected as president of American Dairy Association North East at the recent annual meeting of the local dairy checkoff organizations.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 8,500 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.