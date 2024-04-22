American Dairy Association North East, Shoppers Food & Pharmacy Partner To Stock Local Food Banks With Fresh Milk

Maryland Dairy Farmer Promotes Retail Campaign to Benefit Fill a Glass with Hope®

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East is partnering with SHOPPERS Food & Pharmacy for a Mother’s Day campaign to provide fresh milk to Maryland and District of Columbia families in need. Dairy farmer Trisha Knight Boyce of Easton, Md., is supporting the charitable Fill a Glass with Hope® retail campaign in the media.

The month-long campaign runs through May 16, and customers are encouraged to make a $1, $3, or $5 donation at checkout. All donations will be used to purchase fresh milk for the Capital Area and Maryland food banks.

Fill a Glass with Hope was initiated in 2015 by Pennsylvania dairy farmers. Thanks to generous supporters, the program has distributed more than 36 million servings of fresh milk through a network of food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and feeding programs.

Boyce represented all dairy farmers across the region in an interview facilitated by ADA North East on Baltimore’s WMAR to promote the Mother’s Day campaign.

“Dairy farmers take great pride and work hard every day to feed our local communities and the world,” said Boyce. “It’s important for us to encourage and promote these types of programs so everyone has access to the fresh milk we produce.”

Watch Boyce’s interview here.

“We thank SHOPPERS stores and their customers for allowing us to again help local moms nourish their families with fresh, nutritious milk this Mother’s Day through Fill a Glass with Hope,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman.

Learn more about Fill a Glass with Hope here.