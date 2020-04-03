Bankrupt Milk Producer Dean Foods Finds Buyers For ‘Substantially All’ of its Processing Plants

Dallas-based Dean Foods has found buyers for “substantially all” of its milk-processing facilities in a federal bankruptcy court-supervised auction.

Dean Foods on Tuesday named winning bidders for its assets, including Dairy Farmers of America and Prairie Farms Dairy. The auction would bring in more than $530 million, and the bids are subject to U.S. bankruptcy court approval on Friday.

Dairy Farmers of America would acquire 44 of the company’s fluid and frozen facilities for $433 million. That agreement was previously announced and included five Texas plants, in Dallas, McKinney, El Paso, San Antonio and Lubbock.

