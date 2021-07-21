Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Publication of 2020 Sustainability Overview

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today released Scaling our Sustainability, which outlines the Company’s enhanced initiatives to augment its sustainability journey. The fiscal year 2020 report introduces the Company’s Human Rights Statement, discusses the Company’s strong food safety performance and highlights the Company’s commitment to animal welfare, among other items. The report also introduces Company reporting against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

“Cal-Maine Foods’ commitment to sustainable food production is embedded in our culture,” said Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. “We are pleased to publish our second sustainability update for stakeholders to help them better understand our enterprise commitment to continue to serve as the most sustainable and reliable supplier of high-quality fresh eggs and egg products in the United States.”

The report may be found on the Company’s website, here.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.