Cal Ripken Jr. Headlines Speaker Lineup for Dairy Strong 2024 Conference

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., baseball’s “Iron Man” who holds the record for most consecutive games played, will be among the featured speakers at Dairy Strong, one of the Midwest’s premiere conferences for the dairy community.

The Dairy Business Association announced the full slate of speakers for its largest annual event, which will be held Jan. 16-18 at the KI Center in Green Bay, Wis. In addition to the conference, the event will feature optional off-site tours and an opening social gathering hosted at Lambeau Field. The theme this year is “Growing stronger through sustainability.”

The conference brings together farmers, corporate professionals, government and university representatives, and other partners to learn, network, celebrate and explore challenges and opportunities in the state’s signature industry.

Dairy Strong attendees will unlock the potential of sustainable farming practices and discover how they can transform their businesses. They will gain practical knowledge and motivation to implement practices that will make a positive impact on the environment and their business.

“We always strive to make Dairy Strong a value for those attending through engaging programs and presenters,” DBA President Lee Kinnard said. “This year, we are excited for a new location and format to provide an even richer experience for those joining us.”

In addition to Ripken, featured speakers will include Dr. Thomas Barnett, an author and geopolitical strategist, and Scott Caine, President of Aimpoint Research. Caine will unveil Aimpoint’s Farmer of the Future 2.0 research, a snapshot of how farmers are adapting to a post-pandemic world.

The conference will feature an immersive and dynamic conference like never before, bidding farewell to the traditional aisles and saying hello to a whole new level of excitement. Booths will surround Dairy Strong Square, a vibrant hub of networking opportunities featuring “The Local” coffee shop, the After Chores game room and the Recharge lounge.

The conference will again feature an Innovation Stage and breakout sessions on sustainability, policy, business and more. The Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers Reception will also be back, and DBA will announce their 2023 Advocate of the Year at dinner on Jan. 17.

Click here to view the conference’s agenda. Registration is open here. Journalists interested in attending can contact Laura Hensley at lhensley@dairyforward.com.

Limited amounts of sponsorships are still available by contacting Lauren Laubscher at llaubscher@dairyforward.com.

