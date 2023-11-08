USDA Appoints Members to National Dairy Promotion and Research Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the appointment of 16 members to serve on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. Thirteen of the 16 appointees will serve three-year terms, effective immediately, through October 31, 2026. The remaining three appointees will serve the remaining term of a vacant position, effective immediately and expiring October 31, 2024.

Newly appointed members are:

Warren Chamberlain, Oregon (Region 1) (partial term)

Nora Doelman, Washington (Region 1)

Pauline Tjaarda, California (Region 2) (partial term)

Angela Meyer, Oklahoma (Region 4)

Shelly Grosenick, Wisconsin (Region 6)

Joyce Racicky, Nebraska (Region 7)

Paxton Robinson, Idaho (Region 8) (partial term)

Dr. Jennifer Glover, Georgia (Region 10)

Kenneth Meyers, New Jersey (Importer)

Reappointed members are:

Timothy (Tim) Bernhardt, Colorado (Region 3)

Robert Brouwer, New Mexico (Region 4)

Marvin (Marv) Post, South Dakota (Region 5)

George Crave, Wisconsin (Region 6)

Don Gaalswyk, Idaho (Region 8)

Lois Douglass, Ohio (Region 9)

Kathryn Fogler, Maine (Region 12)

The National Dairy Promotion and Research Board is composed of 36 dairy farmer members who represent 12 geographic regions within the United States and one importer member who represents dairy importers. The board was established by the Dairy Production Stabilization Act of 1983 to develop and administer a coordinated program of advertising and promotion to increase the demand for dairy products and ingredients.

More information about the board is available on the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service National Dairy Promotion and Research Board webpage.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 22 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.

AMS policy is that diversity of the boards, councils and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of their industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities, and consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.