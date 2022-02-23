USDA Appoints Members to National Dairy Promotion and Research Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of 12 members to serve on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. The 12 appointees will serve three-year terms, effective immediately, through Oct. 31, 2024.

The newly appointed members are:

Eugene A. Kazemier, Oregon (Region 1)

Christina J. Medeiros, California (Region 2)

Aaron T. Wickstrom, California (Region 2)

Suzanne N. Vold, Minnesota (Region 5)

Sara S. Bahgat-Eggert, Wisconsin (Region 6)

Kallan A. Rex, Idaho (Region 8)

Caleb E. Crothers, Maryland (Region 11)

Reappointed members are:

David W. Jackson, Texas (Region 4)

Randy G. Roecker, Wisconsin (Region 6)

Douglas J. Carroll, Iowa (Region 7)

Cynthia K. Adam, Indiana (Region 9)

Patricia J. Bikowsky, New York (Region 12)

The board is composed of 36 dairy farmer members who represent 12 geographic regions within the United States and one importer member who represents dairy importers. The board was established by the Dairy Production Stabilization Act of 1983 to develop and administer a coordinated program of advertising and promotion to increase demand for dairy products and ingredients.

USDA encourages board membership that reflects the diversity of the individuals served by the programs. The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) monitors the operations of the board.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They empower farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity.

More information about the board is available on the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service National Dairy Promotion and Research Board webpage.