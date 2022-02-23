Pompeo 2022 American Bakers PAC Dinner Keynote Speaker

Washington, DC – The American Bakers PAC keynote speaker at the 2022 ABA Convention served as the 70th Secretary of State of the United States, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and was elected to four terms in Congress representing Kansas’ 4th District: Mike Pompeo.

Mr. Pompeo’s service was the culmination of four decades of a wide-ranging set of experiences. From serving in uniform as a young Army officer on freedom’s frontier on the communist boundary of the Iron Curtain, to spending days on manufacturing floors with hard-working machinists making American products for the companies he led, to sitting in the White House Situation Room at critical moments – Mr. Pompeo has collected worldwide relationships, unique memories, real achievements and powerful stories of the great Americans he has worked alongside.

“We are delighted to offer PAC supporters access to a high-profile leader of American diplomacy, policy, and security during this important industry event,” said American Bakers PAC Chair Stephanie Tillman, Chief Legal Counsel, Flowers Foods.



“Mr. Pompeo holds a unique perspective, and we look forward to hearing his take on the current political and diplomatic climate and how we can come together to promote ideas that can grow the baking industry,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO, ABA. “He has led several significant initiatives throughout his career, all with the goal of strengthening and reflecting America’s core values. We can learn how he managed America’s best interests during some of the most tumultuous times in our country’s history – and how we can apply those tactics today.”



The American Bakers PAC Dinner is a ticketed event on March 28, during the ABA Convention in Palm Springs, CA. Invitations and ticketing instructions have been emailed to authorized ABA PAC supporters. For information about the ABA’s political activities, please contact PAC@americanbakers.org.