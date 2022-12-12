Karl Rove 2023 American Bakers PAC Dinner Keynote Speaker

Washington, DC – The American Bakers PAC keynote speaker at the 2023 ABA Convention is Political Strategist, former Deputy Chief of Staff for President George W. Bush, Wall Street Journal columnist, Fox News contributor, and New York Times Bestselling Author Karl Rove.

Rove served as Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush from 2000–2007 and Deputy Chief of Staff from 2004–2007. At the White House, he oversaw the Offices of Strategic Initiatives, Political Affairs, Public Liaison, and Intergovernmental Affairs and was Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, coordinating the White House policy-making process. He was the architect of President Bush’s 2008 and 2004 White House victories.

“Karl Rove boasts a robust knowledge of major political issues, and we look forward to hearing his perspective on the current political climate,” said American Bakers PAC Chair Stephanie Tillman, Chief Legal Counsel, Flowers Foods. “We are excited to learn from his strategic policy ideas and how the baking industry could leverage those concepts.”

The American Bakers PAC Dinner is a ticketed event on Sunday, March 26, 2023, during the ABA Convention in Amelia Island, FL. Invitations and ticketing instructions have been emailed to authorized American Bakers PAC supporters. For information about the ABA’s political activities, please contact ABAPAC@americanbakers.org.