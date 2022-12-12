Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes Clemson Distribution, Inc.

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announces Clemson Distribution, Inc. as the newest member of the cooperative.

Clemson Distribution, Inc. is a major distributor of dairy products including Ice Cream, Cheese, Butter, Milk, Cream

Cheese, Sour Cream, Ultra-Pasteurized Milk Products, and other food items. Sonny and Emeline Santos started

their business in 1994 by acquiring an established ice cream distributor selling to retail stores. They brought

integrity, passion, and commitment to the table and over the next 10 years they acquired additional ice cream

distribution companies, increased their routes, became incorporated, and expanded their business by offering

additional milk products, cheese, and butter. They are considered the Re-Distributor partner of Darigold in

California through their Distribution Centers located in City of Industry, CA and Livermore, CA. Clemson

Distribution is also one of the preferred Distributors of Crystal Creamery, Savencia, Pacific Cheese, Bunge Foods

as well as the licensed Distributor of Broguiere’s Dairy.

Clemson Distribution’s customer profile includes food purveyors/broadliners, other wholesale distributors,

institutions, industrial bakeries, supermarket retail chains, and several independent stores. Clemson Distribution,

Inc. services almost 1,000+ active customers in California, while also supplying customers based in Arizona, Nevada,

Utah, Colorado, Mexico and the Pacific Islands through their main Distribution Center in City of Industry, CA.

“Frosty Acres shares our values and will be a great partner to help us continue to grow our business and

maintain long lasting relationships with our customers”, says Sonny Santos, Owner.

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national marketing and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and unifying

the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable growth and

Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands, such as

Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food

distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres

consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-of-the plate

specialists.

For more information about Frosty Acres Brands, please call 1-800-569-4821 or visit www.frostyacres.com.

For more information regarding Clemson Distribution, Inc., please visit

https://www.clemsondistribution.com/