Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes B & B Food Distributors, Inc.

Frosty Acres Brands Retail & FoodService March 20, 2024

Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent food distributors, announces B & B Food Distributors, Inc. as the newest member of the cooperative.

B & B Food Distributors, Inc. is a second-generation, family-owned wholesale restaurant supplier and food service distributor in Indiana and Western Illinois. With more than 40,000 square feet of warehouse space, B & B Foods has experienced dramatic growth since their beginning in 1952 and now they stock over 8,000 items. Their unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction has remained the same with their employees taking great pride in providing their customers with high quality food service products at competitive prices.

Raydia Food Group, previously Stanz-Troyer Holdings, acquired B & B Foods Distributors, Inc. in January 2024. Owner Scott Isles will continue as president of B & B, reporting to Raydia CEO Moe Alkemade. Mr. Alkemade emphasized that B & B’s strength in the strategic region near the border of Illinois and southwest of Indianapolis enables Raydia to continue to expand its geography and regional footprint.  

For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821 or visit www.frostyacres.com.

