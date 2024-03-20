The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley Celebrates Flavor at The 2024 Bar & Restaurant Expo

Visit Booth #RZ2807 in the Restaurant Zone for Shrimp Ceviche, Tepache and Free Retro Tees

Napa Valley, California — The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley brings its newest flavor, Sweet Ginger, to the Bar & Restaurant Expo for the first time in 2024 along with another recent release, Mango Passion Fruit blend. The Bar & Restaurant Expo (formerly the Nightclub & Bar Show), March 19-20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is the largest industry event for U.S. bar, nightclub, beverage and hospitality professionals. Join The Perfect Purée for creative starters, spirit-free sips and samples from its collection of 41 purées, concentrates, zests and specialty blends that guarantee flawless, consistent flavor and cost efficiency.

Sweet Ginger, The Perfect Purée’s newest flavor released in 2023, is a reimagined version of their classic Sweet Ginger — now with a pourable consistency for beverage application. Try it Wednesday in Ginger-Spiced Cold Brew also featuring Coconut. Mango Passion Fruit’s tropical vibes will inspire summer menu planning. With alluring floral mango notes and tart passion fruit juice, this seasonal blend is expertly balanced for island-inspired beverages, desserts and savory dishes. Served Tuesday–Shrimp Ceviche with Mango Passion Vinaigrette.

“We are excited to attend this year’s event and offer the trade our newest release as well as our expansive offerings,” says The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley President and Chief Marketing Officer Michele Lex. “The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley continues to support the industry by providing valuable time-saving products without compromising flavor.”

Now in its 36th year, The Perfect Purée continues to ensure customers consistent, high-quality pantry and bar staples such as Passion Fruit, Tamarind and Red Raspberry. It also responds to evolving tastes with innovative blends such as Yuzu Luxe Sour, which is being featured Tuesday in a mix with De La Calle! refreshing spirit-free RTD Tepache Pineapple Spice.

Tuesday, March 19, 12-6 pm: Shrimp Ceviche with Mango Passion Fruit Vinaigrette and De La Calle! Tepache Pineapple Spice featuring The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley’s Yuzu Luxe Sour blend.

Yuzu Tepache

• 4 oz. De La Calle Tepache Pineapple Spice, chilled

• 1 oz. The Perfect Purée’s Yuzu Luxe Sour blend

• ½ oz. agave

Method:

Combine all ingredients and stir well.

Mango Passion Vinaigrette

• 1/3 cup The Perfect Purée’s Mango Passion Fruit blend

• 3 Tbsp finely minced shallots

• 1 tsp of Dijon mustard or wholegrain Dijon mustard

• ½ tsp salt

• ¼ tsp black pepper

• ¼ cup white wine vinegar

• ½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Mix into ceviche or use as a dressing for salad.

Wednesday, March 20, 12-5 pm: Non-alcoholic cold brew featuring Coconut and Sweet Ginger.

Ginger Spiced Cold Brew

• 4 oz. cold brew coffee

• 1 oz. The Perfect Purée Sweet Ginger

• 1 oz. The Perfect Purée Coconut Puree

Method:

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Serve over ice.

How to Buy: Order jars and cases directly from the online store. Foodservice professionals and manufacturers can also purchase from The Perfect Purée’s network of foodservice distributors throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Request distributor information here. Complimentary samples are always available to qualified foodservice professionals.

About The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

For over 35 years, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley has indulged the culinary passion of chefs, mixologists and food enthusiasts with products that provide ultimate fresh fruit flavor minus the peeling, dicing and simmering required for making purées from scratch. The company’s collection of fruit purées, specialties and blends features 41 on-trend premium flavors ranging from pantry staples Red Raspberry, Strawberry and Banana to the tropical Lychee, Passion Fruit and Pink Guava. The fruits are harvested at peak ripeness, puréed and packed frozen to maintain optimal freshness, flavor and color no matter what the season. As the leading U.S. producer of premium fruit purées with foodservice distribution throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley is revered in restaurants, hotels, bars, bakeries and catering kitchens for the just-picked taste and unmatched consistency of its products.

All flavors can be frozen for up to 24 months from date of manufacture. When thawed, the purées, concentrates and specialties last 7-10 days in the refrigerator, and blends for 21 days.

For more information, visit www.perfectpuree.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook @theperfectpuree.