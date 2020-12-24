Bill Lewis Named President & CEO of Frosty Acres Brands

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announced that Bill Lewis has been named Frosty Acres Brands President & CEO.

Bob Mackie, Chairman of the Board of Frosty Acres and President of IWC Foodservice said, “Bill has executed the duties of Interim President and CEO with excellence and we as a Board of Directors have tremendous confidence in his leadership and vision for the future of our cooperative. Bill has worked for our members developing innovative solutions that have benefited our companies, employees, suppliers and customers. We congratulate him and wish him much success in his new role at Frosty Acres Brands.”

Lewis stated, “I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead a cooperative of Independent Foodservice Distributors that are focused on growth and providing value throughout the supply chain. We have enjoyed a long history of success and while I am not new to Frosty Acres Brands, I feel more hopeful for the future of our industry, and believe the best is ahead not behind us. We have a great team with a singular focus on providing a better everyday experience for our members and supplier partners. With that in mind we will continue to be committed to continuous improvement in all facets of our cooperative. I would like to thank the Frosty Acres Board of Directors for their support and engagement in shaping a best in industry member owned cooperative.”

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national marketing and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and unifying the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-ofthe plate specialists. For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821, or visit www.frostyacres.com.