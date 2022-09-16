Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes Seashore Fruit & Produce Co.

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announces Seashore Fruit & Produce Co. as the newest member of the cooperative.

Seashore Fruit & Produce Company is the leading distributor of fresh fruit, produce, and dairy products in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland. The business was founded in 1908 in the Atlantic City Terminal Market and bought by the current owners in 1985. Seashore services a diverse customer base, including K-12 schools, colleges, healthcare facilities, restaurants, casinos, country clubs, and theme parks. With business growth and expansion, Seashore moved into a large, state-of-the-art facility in Vineland, New Jersey, in 2017.

Seashore Fruit & Produce’s business cornerstone is excellent customer service resulting in the highest customer satisfaction, making them a great partner with Frosty Acres Brands. Currently, a member and partner of PRO*ACT and now Frosty Acres will continue to give Seashore the advantage of contracted pricing with dependable vendors and suppliers.

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national marketing and food purchasing cooperative dedicated to aligning and unifying the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-of-the plate specialists.

For more information about Frosty Acres Brands, please call 1-800-569-4821 or visit www.frostyacres.com.

For more information regarding Seashore Fruit & Produce Co., please visit https://seashoreeast.com/.