Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes Total Foods, Inc.

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice sales, marketing, and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announces Total Foods, Inc. as the newest member of the cooperative.

Total Foods, Inc., located in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is a leading wholesaler of candy, snacks and beverages. Total Foods offers a product mix and solutions for operators that manage micro-markets, vending and correction locations. In addition, other product categories include hot beverages, allied products, fresh and frozen pastries. They also distribute a full line of quality coffees along with nonfoods and disposables. Total Foods delivers these goods on multi-temp tractor trailers and currently carries a Midwest presence for their delivery area with plans to expand their service footprint soon. Their commitment to superior customer service fuels a passion to deliver the best possible experience.

“We have invested in new technology, expanded our product line, and increased our workforce to meet the growing demand for vending solutions. Our partnership with Frosty Acres Brands will help provide needed support and services to our customers and continue our commitment to their growth as well as our own.” says Andy Eyrise, Owner.

