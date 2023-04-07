US Foods Scholars Program Opens Class of 2023 Application Period

ROSEMONT, Ill.– US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading foodservice distributors – today announced it is accepting applications now through May 10 in select markets for its 2023 class of US Foods Scholars. Launched in 2017, the US Foods Scholars program awards financial support and professional development opportunities to outstanding culinary and hospitality students seeking to pursue a career in the restaurant or hospitality industry.

US Foods developed its Scholars program to foster culinary and hospitality talent, address the labor shortage impacting restaurants across the country and promote diversity and inclusion in the foodservice industry. Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships to 67 deserving students, of whom more than 90 percent are gender or racially diverse.

This year, the company will build on this achievement by awarding scholarships totaling $20,000 each to 18 students representing culinary schools in nine markets across the country. The scholarship enables the majority of recipients to cover most or all education-related expenses, including tuition, fees, books and supplies, and room and board throughout their 2-year or 4-year degree program. US Foods also provides exclusive professional development opportunities to scholarship recipients, such as engaging with and learning from US Foods subject matter experts and participating in customer-facing company events.

“US Foods is proud to invest in the next generation of culinary and hospitality professionals who will help shape the future of our industry,” said Lisa Gibbons, vice president of corporate communications at US Foods. “It’s a pleasure to seek the next class of talented, deserving students who will most certainly make the most of this opportunity as they fulfill the next step of their culinary education journey.”

Beginning today, US Foods Scholars, in partnership with Scholarship America, is accepting applications in six markets through an online application portal, which can be accessed on the company’s website. Two eligible students will be selected from each of the following partner schools:

Austin Community College, Austin, Texas

Bethune Cookman University, Daytona, Fla.

International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Atlanta, Atlanta, Ga.

Lawson State Community College, Birmingham, Ala.

Linn Benton Community College, Portland, Ore.

Wake Technical College, Raleigh, N.C.

Applications for students located in the remaining three markets, Arizona, Chicago and New York are facilitated separately through the company’s partnership with Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP). US Foods Scholars named through C-CAP are selected from eligible high school seniors with plans to pursue an education in the culinary or hospitality arts at a postsecondary school of their choosing.

“With the rising cost of education, it’s more important than ever to provide opportunities for students to succeed, and every year this scholarship program does just that,” said Scholarship America’s President and CEO, Mike Nylund. “We are delighted to partner with US Foods again and help provide aspiring culinary and hospitality students the financial support and opportunity they need to pursue their passions and advance their skills.”

With administrative support from Scholarship America and C-CAP, all US Foods Scholars are selected through a formal application process. Each applicant is evaluated based on several criteria, including academic performance, financial need and a personal essay. Scholarship recipients must be pursuing a two-year associate degree in the culinary arts or related discipline, including, but not limited to, culinary science, baking and pastry arts and food business management; or be pursuing a four-year bachelor’s degree in hospitality management. The deadline to apply is May 10, 2023, at 3 p.m. CT.

For more information or to apply for the US Foods Scholars program, visit usfoods.com/scholars.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.