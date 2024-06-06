Dollar Tree, US Foods Explore Portfolio Divestments

Dollar Tree revealed plans to review “strategic alternatives” for its Family Dollar portfolio brand. US Foods’ also recently decided to do the same with its Chef’Store brand.

Dollar Tree noted that the alternatives could include a potential sale, spin-off, or other disposition of the Family Dollar business.

“Dollar Tree has been on a multi-year journey to help the company fully achieve its potential,” said Rick Dreiling, chairman and CEO of Dollar Tree, in a statement. “Last year, we announced a comprehensive review of the Family Dollar portfolio, including the planned closure of approximately 970 underperforming Family Dollar stores to focus on enhanced investments in remaining Family Dollar stores that present favorable opportunities for long-term growth and transformation, with more attractive returns on capital. We are already beginning to see progress in this targeted strategy in the streamlined Family Dollar banner.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Specialty Food Association