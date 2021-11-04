US Foods Named in Fast Company’s Inaugural “Brands That Matter” List

ROSEMONT, Ill.– US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today it has been named to Fast Company’s inaugural Brands That Matter list. The honor recognizes the company for its groundbreaking programs to deliver on their “We Help You Make It” promise by enabling independent restaurants across the country to survive, and even thrive, during the pandemic with dedicated experts and a broad offering of innovative tools and resources.

“It is a privilege to be recognized by Fast Company, a media brand known for chronicling the future of business and spotlighting companies that are defining where business is headed,” said Andrew Iacobucci, chief commercial officer of US Foods. “This honor highlights our innovative and agile approach to helping foodservice operators ‘Make It.’ It is a testament to the dedication of our US Foods associates and their unwavering commitment to bringing much-needed support to local, independent restaurants who did not have the necessary expertise or resources at their disposal and might have otherwise closed their doors for good.”

When the pandemic hit in 2020, US Foods played an integral role in helping independent restaurants across the country innovate and adapt their businesses in every way they needed as the pandemic evolved. The company’s groundbreaking programs helped restaurant operators navigate through each phase of the pandemic enabling them to:

Respond quickly as restrictions took hold: The company deployed a national team of seasoned Restaurant Operations Consultants (ROCs). They were available 24/7 to advise, counsel, and support restaurateurs with personalized consultations and webinars as they pivoted to off-premise dining to keep their operations running.

The company deployed a national team of seasoned Restaurant Operations Consultants (ROCs). They were available 24/7 to advise, counsel, and support restaurateurs with personalized consultations and webinars as they pivoted to off-premise dining to keep their operations running. Recover safely as restrictions eased: US Foods created a Restaurant Reopening Blueprint for how to apply CDC guidance to safely reopen, distributed free reopening kits containing must-have reopening supplies, and developed webinars designed to help operators navigate the CARES Act.

US Foods created a Restaurant Reopening Blueprint for how to apply CDC guidance to safely reopen, distributed free reopening kits containing must-have reopening supplies, and developed webinars designed to help operators navigate the CARES Act. Reimagine their business: The company developed the first-to-market Ghost Kitchen Playbook, a how-to for setting up a new revenue stream with a ghost kitchen, operations that have since shaped the future of the industry for good.

“Fast Company is excited to highlight companies and organizations that have built brands with deep meaning and connections to the customers they serve. At a time when consumers are holding companies to very high standards, businesses have much to learn from these brands that have garnered respect and trust,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The Brands That Matter list spotlights brands that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement and have authentically communicated their missions and ideals. US Foods was recognized as one of 95 brands ranging from multinational conglomerates to nonprofits. In addition to the Brands That Matter list, US Foods received additional honors on Fast Company’s most relevant “Enterprise” and “United States” brands lists.

Click here to view the complete list of the 2021 Brands That Matter.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.