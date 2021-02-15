Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes GSC Enterprises, Inc.

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announces GSC Enterprises, Inc. as the newest member of the cooperative. GSC recently acquired Brenham Wholesale Grocery Co. located in Brenham, TX.

(*2/15 Clarification) GSC recently acquired Brenham Wholesale Grocery Co. located in Brenham, TX. Grocery Supply Company Brenham will remain a Frosty Acres Brand member. Grocery Supply Company Sulphur Springs, TX and Meridian, MS locations remain Federated Foodservice members. Please contact Bill Lewis at Frosty Acres or Dorian Gallo at Federated Foodservice if you have any questions.

Ryan McKenzie, Chief Operating Officer of GSC stated, “We are excited to welcome the Brenham team into the GSC family. With over 250,000 square feet of warehouse space, Brenham will serve as a strategic distribution point for our company and will provide us with several operational efficiencies. We are thankful for the continued growth in our existing service area and see the acquisition of Brenham Wholesale as a perfect fit with both companies sharing similar values and cultures.”

Stephen Miller, President and CEO of Brenham Wholesale Co. stated, “We are excited about the opportunity to be part of the GSC team which will bring growth and additional jobs to Brenham. The synergies between the two companies with deep Texas roots and strong community ties will provide resources to better serve our customers and employees in the future.”

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national marketing and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and unifying the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-ofthe plate specialists. For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821, or visit www.frostyacres.com.

About GSC Enterprises, Inc.®

GSC, headquartered in Sulphur Springs, TX, is a family owned and operated business, founded in 1947, with two operating companies-Grocery Supply Company and Fidelity Express. With a coverage area of over 10 states, Grocery Supply Company is making strategic growth strides despite the difficulties of 2020. GSC is not only devoted to its employees and customers, but also, its community. A desire to serve all stakeholders is at the heart of GSC’s core values. In addition to the forthcoming Brenham acquisition, GSC operates out of Meridian, Mississippi, as well. “Meridian and Brenham, are wonderful communities, and we are delighted to be a part of them both,” said Mickey McKenzie. Visit www.grocerysupply.com or call (903) 885-0829.