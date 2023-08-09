California Dairy Innovation Center Offers Opportunities for Dairy Products Training,  Education and Networking

California Milk Advisory Board Dairy August 9, 2023

Tracy, Calif. – The California Dairy Innovation Center (CDIC) announced a collaboration with the Pacific Coast Coalition to host a Frozen Desserts Short Course at Cal Poly as well a first-ever Dairy Products Innovation Conference at Fresno State, September 7. 

The California Dairy Innovation Center, in collaboration with Fresno State, and with support from Dairy Management Inc., and the Pacific Coast’s Coalition (funded by a DBII Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture) will hold a first ever conference on Dairy Products Innovation at Fresno State September 7th. The conference will showcase advancements in the dairy processing industry and will bring together experts, industry, students, and researchers to explore market trends, technical breakthroughs in product, process and packaging innovation, and to allow extensive networking.  Dynamic discussions, presentations, and workshops will highlight how companies and universities are developing solutions to meet evolving consumer demand, and add value to dairy products. Registration is open at: https://www.dairypcc.net/event/dairy-products-innovation-conference/

The Frozen Desserts Innovation short course will be held on September 26-27th at the Dairy Innovation Institute, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a focus on capturing consumer trends, as well as fundamentals of formulating base mixes, mixing, and freezing. The short course features both lectures, demonstrations and hands-on ice cream manufacture in the Cal Poly pilot plant and creamery. Registration is open at: https://dairy.calpoly.edu/short-course-symposia

Short Course and conference programs are organized by the California Milk Advisory Board’s California Dairy Innovation Center and its academic partners, with partial funding and contributions from Dairy Management Inc., the USDA’s Pacific Coast Coalition Dairy Business Innovation Initiative (hosted by Fresno State) and CMAB. Programs are subject to change. For more info about the CDIC and its educational opportunities, contact vlagrange@cmab.net.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families.

                                                                              # # #

About the California Dairy Innovation Center
The California Dairy Innovation Center (CDIC) coordinates pre-competitive research and educational training in collaboration with industry, check-off programs, and research/academic institutions in support of a common set of innovation and productivity goals. The CDIC is guided by a Steering Committee that includes California Dairies Inc., California Dairy Research Foundation, California Milk Advisory Board, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Dairy Management Inc., Fresno State University, Hilmar Cheese, Leprino Foods, and UC Davis.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.comFacebookYouTubeTwitterInstagram and Pinterest.

