WOOSTER, Ohio – Sysco, the global leader in foodservice distribution, and Certified Angus Beef, the renowned brand known for its commitment to quality beef, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at promoting animal welfare and beef sustainability. The collaboration will focus on providing Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training to 1,000 farmers and ranchers through nine training events between August 2023 and June 2024.

BQA Certification is a comprehensive training program that encompasses best practices for animal husbandry, animal handling, and the responsible use of antibiotics. It is a nationally recognized education and certification program, funded by the Beef Checkoff, and is designed and regularly updated by leading animal welfare and cattle care experts. By becoming BQA-certified, farmers and ranchers demonstrate their commitment to ethical and sustainable practices and ultimately instill trust in beef customers and consumers regarding the quality of the beef they provide.

“We’re proud to partner with Certified Angus Beef, a brand led and owned by farmers and ranchers and known for its commitment to excellence,” said Henry Fovargue, Sysco’s Vice President of Sustainability. “Together, our efforts aim to further strengthen the livelihoods of family farmers and ranchers who are dedicated to producing high-quality beef and prioritizing the welfare of animals and the environment.”

The Cattle Care Partnership between Sysco and Certified Angus Beef highlights the shared commitment of both companies to support the industry’s continual work and evolution in sustainable and responsible practices. By investing in BQA training, the partnership elevates and builds off the greater beef community’s work to address consumer concerns, reinforce trust, and ultimately influence progressive, and smart, animal welfare practices throughout the beef supply chain.

“Through this partnership, we can further empower farmers and ranchers with the knowledge and tools necessary to meet the highest standards of animal care and continue to foster a culture of cattle care,” says John Stika, president, Certified Angus Beef. “Today’s consumers have greater interest in how their beef is raised and the practices behind it. Programs like BQA help bring our customers and beef community closer together in that understanding, building trust to ensure a sustainable future for our industry.”

For more information about the Sysco and Certified Angus Beef Cattle Care Partnership, please contact Nicole Erceg, Director, Communications, Certified Angus Beef (nerceg@certifiedangusbeef.com) or Shannon Mutschler, Sysco Senior Director, External Communications (shannon.mutschler@sysco.com).

Who is Certified Angus Beef ?

The original Angus beef brand. Based in Wooster, Ohio and owned by family farmers and ranchers, we’re more than just Angus beef. Only the very best makes our cut. We set strict standards to certify every bite is tender, juicy and full of flavor, whether you’re cooking at home or dining at the best steakhouse. It’s why we’re the world’s most trusted beef brand and have been since 1978. For more information, visit CertifiedAngusBeef.com, follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, or join the brand’s Steakholder Rewards™ loyalty program.