CULT Food Science Announces Vision to Accelerate Adoption of Clean Meat and Dairy Globally

VANCOUVER, BC – CULT Food Science Corp. (“CULT” or the “Company”), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis, is pleased to provide its vision for accelerating the adoption of cultivated meat and dairy globally. Cultivated meat – increasingly referred to as clean meat – is genuine animal protein that is produced by harvesting cells directly in a controlled laboratory environment, thereby eliminating the need to breed, raise and slaughter animals for food.

As exemplified by its growing investment portfolio, CULT is focused on identifying opportunities globally and allocating its capital towards innovative cultivated meat and cellular dairy solutions. The Company believes that the clean meat and dairy industry is on the verge of causing the single largest disruption to traditional agriculture in human history. To date, CULT has accumulated cellular agricultural investments across three continents, providing investors with exposure to world leading ventures, such as Eat Just Inc., as well as early-stage opportunities, such as Mogale Meat.

Furthermore, CULT has begun a corporate initiative to assemble a world-class team of scientists and other leaders in cellular agriculture, to help validate its portfolio of investee companies and ensure they are developing leading-edge yet scalable science and technology.

Separately, CULT is pleased to announce that it plans to aggregate its own industry intellectual property and will be deploying capital into research and development to solve core issues and obstacles in the cultivated meat ecosystem. Ultimately, CULT is committed to investing venture capital into the most innovative companies around the world that are aimed at solving the problems of traditional agriculture and accelerating the adoption of clean meat and dairy into human diets.

Clean Meat and Dairy Opportunity

Currently, animal agriculture is responsible for 18% of all greenhouse gas emissions worldwide and makes up 56% of all water usage in the United States. The factory farming of animals has become widely seen as unethical, with many countries trying to shift resources away from animal agriculture due to the moral concerns of their populations. Therefore, cultivated meat and cellular dairy are solutions that offer a revolutionary approach to feeding the planet. They result in genuine animal meat and dairy that are dense in protein and nutrients, respectively, without harming a single animal and demanding an inefficient amount of resources.

Management Commentary

“At this nascent stage, the clean meat and dairy space remains highly fragmented although notable capital flows and increasing velocity continue to validate the opportunity. To improve the situation for investors and lower associated barriers to entry, CULT continues to diligently work to foster a streamlined opportunity for individuals to access the future of food by gaining diversified exposure to a portfolio of exciting and disruptive private companies in the cultivated meat and cultured dairy sectors,” said Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of CULT.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat and cultured dairy companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company’s website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

“Dorian Banks”

Dorian Banks, CEO

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company’s expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company’s MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at www.sedar.com.