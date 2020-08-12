Mission Barns Will Now Let the Public Try Their New Cultured Bacon

Cultivated meat maker Mission Barns is now offering the public a rare opportunity to try their new cultured meat. Beginning this week, consumers can sign up at the Mission Barns website for a chance to be one of 50 to 100 selected tasters to try bacon grown from real pork fat cells, no animal slaughter required.

Cultivated proteins aren’t on the market yet anywhere, so this is a rare opportunity to actually taste real meat grown from just a few cells.

According to Eitan Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder of Mission Barns, the company will select somewhere between 50 and 100 taste testers to try the new bacon for a weeklong tasting in mid-August. Exact numbers will depend on just how many people the restaurants can accommodate while still following social distance guidelines.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes