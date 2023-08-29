Dairy Checkoff Publishes 2022 Annual Report

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), the planning and management organization that oversees the national dairy checkoff program on behalf of America’s dairy farmers and importers, has posted its 2022 annual report at www.usdairy.com/for-farmers/resources.

The report provides checkoff funders and other members of the dairy community an audited financial report and highlights from 2022 focused on strategies and programs including:

Accelerating incremental dairy sales growth

Building trust in dairy, dairy foods and dairy farming with youth and other important consumer audiences

Positioning dairy in a global food system

“Farmers and importers seek transparency in their checkoff strategies and the 2022 annual report is a great way to deliver on those expectations,” said Marilyn Hershey, Pennsylvania dairy farmer and DMI chair. “Our checkoff team works daily to fulfill its goal of building sales and trust of dairy, and this report offers a comprehensive overview of how the plan is delivering results.”

The checkoff’s 2023 program budget summary and audited financial statements also are available at www.usdairy.com/for-farmers/governance. Previous checkoff annual reports can be found at www.usdairy.com/for-farmers/resources.

Those interested in learning more about the checkoff can listen to the “Your Dairy Checkoff Podcast,” subscribe to the Dairy Checkoff Newsletter or visit the Dairy Checkoff Facebook Page and USDairy.com.

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s nearly 28,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.