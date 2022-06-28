Dairy Farmers, Promoters Celebrate National Dairy Month in Tops Markets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East and New York dairy farmers and county dairy promotion committees are partnering with Tops Markets across the state to build trust and sales in local dairy during National Dairy Month.

“Thanks to our long-standing relationship with Tops Markets and our mutual interest in promoting local dairy to consumers, this campaign is a ‘win’ for everyone,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “Having our county promoters in-store also further brings the message home that ‘your milk comes from a good place.’”

The comprehensive retail campaign developed by ADA North East includes:

In-store signage featuring local dairy farmers that will remain in the milk cases beyond National Dairy Month in June

Three different dairy farmers will be featured in their local Sunday newspapers, including: John Mueller, Willow Bend Farm, Clifton Springs, N.Y. Don Jensen, Lawnhurst Farm, Stanley, N.Y. Jody Neal, Orleans Poverty Hill Farms, Albion, N.Y.

Weekly social media posts are airing on Tops sites featuring additional local dairy farmers

Weekly dairy trivia on Tops’ Facebook page for a chance to win dairy prices

County dairy promotion committees are conducting in-store promotions with milk sampling, giveaways, and nutritional handouts

“Be sure to look for the signage in your local Tops markets through the end of the month,” added Chrisman.

Photo caption: Wyoming County, N.Y., dairy promoters celebrate National Dairy Month in the Warsaw Tops store.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.