Dairy Farmers, Promoters Celebrate National Dairy Month in Tops Markets

American Dairy Association North East Dairy June 28, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East and New York dairy farmers and county dairy promotion committees are partnering with Tops Markets across the state to build trust and sales in local dairy during National Dairy Month.

“Thanks to our long-standing relationship with Tops Markets and our mutual interest in promoting local dairy to consumers, this campaign is a ‘win’ for everyone,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “Having our county promoters in-store also further brings the message home that ‘your milk comes from a good place.’”

The comprehensive retail campaign developed by ADA North East includes:

  • In-store signage featuring local dairy farmers that will remain in the milk cases beyond National Dairy Month in June
  • Three different dairy farmers will be featured in their local Sunday newspapers, including:
    • John Mueller, Willow Bend Farm, Clifton Springs, N.Y. 
    • Don Jensen, Lawnhurst Farm, Stanley, N.Y.
    • Jody Neal, Orleans Poverty Hill Farms, Albion, N.Y.
  • Weekly social media posts are airing on Tops sites featuring additional local dairy farmers
  • Weekly dairy trivia on Tops’ Facebook page for a chance to win dairy prices
  • County dairy promotion committees are conducting in-store promotions with milk sampling, giveaways, and nutritional handouts

“Be sure to look for the signage in your local Tops markets through the end of the month,” added Chrisman.

Photo caption: Wyoming County, N.Y., dairy promoters celebrate National Dairy Month in the Warsaw Tops store.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.

Related Articles

Dairy

American Dairy Association North East to Facilitate Distribution of 200,000 Gallons of Milk During National Dairy Month

American Dairy Association North East Dairy June 23, 2020

American Dairy Association North East is partnering with local milk cooperatives and community organizations in June to facilitate the distribution of more than 200,000 gallons of milk to families who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Local dairy farmers have volunteered at several locations to ensure the families’ access to wholesome, nutritious milk.

Retail & FoodService

American Dairy Association North East is Fighting to Keep Chocolate Milk, Other Dairy Products on The Menu in New York City Schools

American Dairy Association North East Retail & FoodService February 22, 2022

Recent headlines out of New York City have focused on newly-elected Mayor Eric Adams and his drastic approach to healthy eating. Adams has been quoted that he wants to remove chocolate milk from New York City schools, make “Vegan Fridays” a reality for school menus, and compared eating cheese with heroin addiction.

Dairy

Rapid Response is Critical to Building Consumer Trust, Correcting Misinformation About the Dairy Industry

American Dairy Association North East Dairy June 30, 2021

This week, American Dairy Association North East addressed a disparaging animal activist article in the New York Daily News, by immediately responding to set the record straight. ADA North East worked with board president Audrey Donahoe of Clayville, N.Y., to draft and submit a positive letter to counter the misinformation in the article and to build trust in dairy.