Dairy MAX Named Official Nutrition Partner of Complexity Gaming

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Nonprofit regional dairy council, Dairy MAX, today announced a partnership with Complexity Gaming, one of North America’s most elite and longest-standing esports organizations. Dairy MAX represents 900 dairy farm families across eight states, is part of the National Dairy Council and is the Official Nutrition Partner of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Dairy plays a pivotal role in nutrition and athletic performance– and that’s a key message we’re committed to sharing with the athletes, fans, and the entire esports industry.” said Mike Konkle, CEO of Dairy MAX. “Esports are coed, inclusive and engage students who might not otherwise participate in school athletics or activities. This partnership allows the dairy farmers we represent to reach kids based on their interests and work with younger generations to learn about the benefits of dairy for mind and body performance.”

This multifaceted partnership, which designates Dairy MAX as the Official Nutrition Partner of Complexity, aims to optimize esports player performance and extend career longevity. Together, the organizations will educate the emerging esports community on the importance of proper nutrition inclusive of dairy, building healthy habits, and promoting overall well-being while also exploring the impact of dairy on cognitive and physical performance.

“As dairy farmers, we are passionate about wellness; providing dairy allows us to make a direct impact on healthy nutrition habits in upcoming generations,” said Rick Podtburg, Chairman, Dairy MAX Board of Directors. “This partnership is a unique opportunity to reach a young audience in the communities we are dedicated to feeding and hopefully motivate them to incorporate more dairy as part of a healthy lifestyle.”

As part of the partnership, Dairy MAX and Complexity will host and produce a five-episode cooking series, “Cooking with Complexity,” where players and influencers can learn to prepare healthy, balanced meals that feature dairy as a key ingredient. Professional esports athletes, casual gamers and fans alike will have access to cooking demonstrations via YouTube and social media channels, with the goal of providing nutritious recipes and insight on making health-conscious choices no matter your sport. Additionally, Dairy MAX will have access to Complexity players to support ongoing research into the impact of dairy and nutrition on performance and lifestyle.

“At Complexity, we’re committed to equipping players with the essential tools they need to live a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle – and proper nutrition is a key component of that,” said Jason Lake, Founder and CEO at Complexity Gaming. “Through our partnership with Dairy MAX, not only are we giving our players access to nutritious meals but we’re also hoping to help to educate the esports community at large on the importance of building these healthy habits.”

Complexity’s approach to gaming focuses on skills that are required in all types of sports, such as offensive and defensive strategy, dexterity, critical thinking and teamwork. As the sister esports team of the Dallas Cowboys, Complexity players have access to the team’s Training Table, where they can consume the same meals prepared for professional football players, and Cowboys Fit, a premier gym at The Star. As the Official Nutrition Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Dairy MAX has helped to bring science-based nutrition information to the Texas-based football franchise since 2010.

About Dairy MAX

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America – representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in eight states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer, while promoting American agriculture. The organization operates five audience outreach programs: business development, consumer marketing, health and wellness, industry image and relations and school marketing. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.

About Complexity Gaming

Complexity Gaming is one of North America’s longest standing and most successful esports organizations, now owned by Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and investor John Goff. The esports organization is led by Founder and CEO Jason Lake, considered by many to be one of the founding fathers of esports in North America. Complexity’s esports teams have won more than 140 championships in nearly 30 game titles over its 15+ year history. Staunchly committed to passion, professionalism, and a player-first mentality, Complexity has been continuously recognized as a global leader in modern esports. For more information on Complexity, visit http://Complexity.gg and follow the organization on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.