Dallas Mayor Partners With Borden Dairy to Help Those in Need

DALLAS – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on Tuesday announced the launch of the Mayor’s Milk Initiative, a partnership with Borden Dairy to distribute thousands of gallons of milk to Dallas residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Borden Dairy, which is based in Dallas, is distributing fresh milk to nonprofits through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program (CFAP).

Through the Mayor’s Milk Initiative, Borden will deliver the milk to Dallas ISD elementary schools and certain houses of worship. Mayor Johnson has partnered with local faith leaders to provide volunteers to help distribute the free milk at the sites.

