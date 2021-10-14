De Dutch Partners with Egg Farmers of Canada to Bring Egg Quality Assurance Certification to its Restaurants Throughout Western Canada

OTTAWA, ON – Egg Farmers of Canada is pleased to announce a partnership with De Dutch who are now featuring the Egg Quality Assurance™ (EQA®) certification mark on their menus within their restaurants throughout British Columbia and Alberta. These efforts demonstrate De Dutch’s commitment to sourcing top-quality, local products, produced to high-standards and the importance they place on supporting Canadian farmers and by extension, other local businesses.

“We’re thrilled that De Dutch is embracing the EQA® certification mark, showcasing their dedication to sourcing fresh, high-quality Canadian eggs,” said Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. “The support that De Dutch has shown for Canada’s local farmers who work hard every day to produce eggs to world-class standards is sincere and helps spotlight how, in an age where we want to know where our food comes from, made-in-Canada food is valued and sought by discerning customers. The leadership of De Dutch in embracing EQA® serves as an example to others looking to build trust with their customers, work with Canadian suppliers and strengthen the connection between what’s produced at the local farm level and what’s served up at their restaurants.”

“De Dutch’s mission, to ‘earn tomorrow’s guests today’ is bounded by our commitment to upholding quality of food – and quality food is something that our customers have come to expect,” said Bill Waring, president of De Dutch. “Sourcing local, sustainably-sourced Canadian products such as eggs and supporting our community’s farmers in the process is a natural extension of this commitment and our overall mission. We are proud to work with our suppliers and organizations like Egg Farmers of Canada, who continue to uphold leading food safety and animal welfare standards.”

The EQA® certification mark, developed by Egg Farmers of Canada, is part of an industry-wide program, which includes on-farm inspections and third-party audits. Canada is known for having some of the highest standards in the world for egg safety and quality and the EQA® certification program verifies that those standards are maintained. For restaurants and retailers, the EQA® certification mark on egg cartons, menus or product packages gives customers the information they need to enjoy Canadian eggs with added confidence, providing an instantly recognizable sign that their eggs are from Canada and are of the highest quality.

Visit eggquality.ca to find out more about Egg Farmers of Canada’s EQA® certification program.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada’s leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg farmers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

About De Dutch

Since 1975, De Dutch has been offering our guests a unique blend of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes. The Pannekoek, or 12″ in diameter genuine Dutch pancake, is our signature dish. But, we’re not just Pannekoeken! We offer genuine Dutch cuisine to West Coast favourites prepared with a subtle, yet original De Dutch twist. De Dutch operates in 16 locations in BC and Alberta. For more information, visit dedutch.com.