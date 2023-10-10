Delegation hails USDA’s $7 million investment in Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), Senator Peter Welch (D-Vermont) and Representative Becca Balint (D-Vermont) applauded the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) investment of more than $7 million in the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, housed within the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. The Innovation Center, which was a priority of former Senator Patrick Leahy established in the 2018 Farm Bill, supports small and mid-sized dairy businesses in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of dairy products. This funding will help Vermont and regional dairy producers increase sales, open new markets, create jobs, and expand infrastructure.

“Vermont’s dairy farmers have always played an essential role in our state’s culture and local economies, and it’s no secret that the last few years have been especially difficult for our farmers and farm workers,” said the Vermont Congressional Delegation in a joint statement. “This federal investment will bring much-needed support to help this industry succeed by supporting innovations in development, marketing, and production. We will continue to work together to fight for our world-class Vermont dairy producers in the upcoming Farm Bill.”

“These investments are supporting our rural communities,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets. “This program works for farmers and processors. Thank you, USDA and the Vermont delegation for supporting our farmers.”

