Parma Ham Consortium Announces New Production Rules

The Consorzio Prosciutto di Parma announced new rules governing the production of its world-renowned cured ham. Beginning September 4, 2023, fresh pork legs entering production to become Prosciutto di Parma must meet these standards.

In agreement with all components of the Parma Ham branch, it was time to revise the production documents thirty years after their first drafting to consolidate the protection and enhancement of the product in an evolving social and economic context.

The new specifications pursue four different goals: to lift the quality standards even higher; consolidate its identity and distinctiveness amongst competitors; strengthen guarantees with respect to consumers; confront the challenges posed by the ecological (green) transition.

It is an important choice within the branch, drawing the future lines for Parma Ham when it comes to production, commercialisation, and brand image.

