Oscar Fernandez Named New SAF President

Congratulations to Oscar Fernandez, Rio Roses’ Director of Sales, for being named the President of the Society of American Florists!

The mission of the SAF is to connect and cultivate a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing, resources, and advocacy. They couldn’t have chosen a better president! Oscar has served on SAF’s Board of Directors since 2018 and has been at Rio Roses for decades.

He was one of our earliest employees and graduated from our first management training program in 1994. Since then, he’s been instrumental in helping our company grow into one of the most recognized brands in the floral industry.

