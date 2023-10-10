Oscar Fernandez Named New SAF President

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral October 10, 2023

Congratulations to Oscar Fernandez, Rio Roses’ Director of Sales, for being named the President of the Society of American Florists!

The mission of the SAF is to connect and cultivate a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing, resources, and advocacy. They couldn’t have chosen a better president! Oscar has served on SAF’s Board of Directors since 2018 and has been at Rio Roses for decades.

He was one of our earliest employees and graduated from our first management training program in 1994. Since then, he’s been instrumental in helping our company grow into one of the most recognized brands in the floral industry.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses

Related Articles

Floral

4th of July P.R.E.P. (Plan, Review, Execute, Profit)

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral June 25, 2021

July 4th is almost here, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have time to prepare. Email marketing is one of the fastest and easiest ways to get your promotional message out. And emails get results: One study found that 4th of July emails can bring 32% more revenue than standard marketing emails. Here are a few ways to use email marketing to increase your 4th of July flower sales: