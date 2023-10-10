Westerlay Orchids New Offerings to Debut at The International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce and Floral Show

Stop by booth #357 to meet the team October 19-21, 2023, in Anaheim, California.

Carpinteria, Calif. – Orchids are more than beautiful flowers. They can symbolize an emotional connection to a loved one or the keepsake of a special memory: a gift from daughter to mother, a meaningful reminder of a loved one, or providing the joy of reblooming your orchid. Every orchid has a story. Westerlay Orchids grows 4 million orchids from ‘flask to finish’ in Carpinteria, California. They select the best varieties from breeders worldwide, utilize greenhouse technology, then package with care and provide after-purchase guidance to support new consumers. Join Westerlay in October in Anaheim and experience the orchids from this third-generation farming family that knows the value of quality, connection, and caring for the environment.

“At Westerlay, we know that orchids create a connection between people,” says Westerlay president Toine Overgaag. “Westerlay takes pride in fostering this bond between people through flowers, as well as our connection with the land we use as growers- being good stewards by investing in sustainability to lower our carbon footprint, reduce water consumption, and eliminate virgin plastics where possible.”

The three new products that Westerlay will be featuring at the IFPA Show, booth #357, include:

· The Westerlay Wave: The perfect expression of contemporary California Coastal design. The signature flask to finish bark grown 5” double spike phalaenopsis is trained to present as a breaking Pacific Wave. Under a limited release starting September 2023 with a full release and distribution to the premier Grocers in the Western United States beginning January 2024. MSRP $27.99.

· The Westerlay Kokedama: The perfect cultural design collaboration between the exclusive Westerlay Bramble and the heritage design of a Japanese handbound Kokedama. The Phalaenopsis Kokedamas utilize a 3” Westerlay Bramble hand wrapped into a 5” moss ball and bound in natural twine. Hanging or resting, these Kokedamas are an elegant design statement for any environment. Under a limited release starting August 2023 with a full release and distribution to the premier Grocers in the Western United States beginning January 2024. MSRP $29.99.

· The Westerlay Bramble: The pinnacle of design and development from the growing heritage at Westerlay Orchids. The team utilizes an A+ grade flask to finish bark grown 3” Phalaenopsis Orchids, which are hand trained using a proprietary method. Westerlay’s most petite offering of this natural expression presents how an orchid grows in its native environment under the tropical canopy. Under a limited release starting July 2023 with a full release and distribution to the premier Grocers in the Western United States starting January 2024. MSRP $17.99.

The IFPA is a trade association representing companies from every global fresh produce and floral supply chain segment that advocates for, connects, and guides members to enhance their prosperity. The IFPA’s Global Produce and Floral Show is an expo for the produce and floral industries occurring October 19-21, 2023, in Anaheim, California.

Westerlay in Carpinteria is a proud local community member who has donated over $200,000 to local schools and cancer charities. Visit Westerlay to experience the orchids’ beauty and see Westerlay’s sustainability practices at work. Subscribe to Westerlay’s newsletter and check out the beautiful Westerlay offerings online.

About Westerlay Orchids:

Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids proudly serves as Southern California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 4 million orchids directly to customers and local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit www.Westerlay.com to learn more about the third-generation, family-run company.