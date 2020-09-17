Westerlay Orchids Celebrates its Final 1,000 Orchid Donation in the “100,000 Orchids Challenge”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. On Wednesday, September 16th at The Gardens on Hope as they donated the final blooms in their “100,000 Orchids Challenge,” in partnership with Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program that have already delivered more than 15,000 of the 100,000.

Carpinteria-based Westerlay Orchids is known for producing some of the Pacific Coast’s finest blooms according to sustainable practices and a distinctly innovative approach. This Wednesday, join the Westerlay team in celebrating the successful completion of their latest creative endeavor: bringing hope and encouragement to thousands of first-responders and at-risk community members along the West Coast during the COVID-19 crisis. The very same week that the Gardens on Hope reaches its own milestone of 100% occupancy.

At the start of the COVID-19 safety measures, with businesses forced to close, the elderly quarantined in isolation, and first-responders thrust to the forefront of the crisis, the Westerlay team jumped into action. Dedicated to an ambitious “100,000 Orchids Challenge,” the company issued a public invitation to join in a mission to show gratitude and appreciation for those most affected by the pandemic. Countless community members, organizations, and businesses across California, Nevada, Oregon, and Arizona answered the call. This week – just five months after the project began – Westerlay partners with Santa Barbara based Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program, in delivering the last remaining 1,000 orchid plants to 10 local retirement communities in Santa Barbara County, these include Gardens on Hope, Garden Court, GranVida, Heritage House, Maravilla, Serenity House, Sarah House, Villa SB, and The Towbes Foundation’s Shepherd Place and Rancho Francisco.

Recognized as the only national dream-granting organization in the US, Dream Foundation fulfills end-of-life Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort, and closure to terminally-ill adults and their families. For more than eight years, the foundation’s Flower Empower program has connected local Santa Barbara growers with Garden Court, providing fresh blooms for them to arrange for delivery to VNA’s Serenity House. This initiative helps to bring fulfillment and meaning to the lives of Garden Court residents.

Through their “100,000 Orchids Challenge,” Westerlay made it possible for each of Garden Court’s 97 low-income residents to enjoy the special gift of a beautiful living orchid during summer holidays such as Mother’s Day, Fourth of July, and more – a simple “thank you” that proved deeply touching to the building’s inhabitants, many of whom do not have family nearby for support. In addition, Westerlay contributed an orchid to each resident at the newly-built Gardens on Hope, many of whom were moving into their first apartment after years of homelessness. Now, the low-income Independent Living senior community joins in celebrating the culmination of Westerlay’s “100,000 Orchids Challenge” the very same week that the establishment reaches its own milestone of 100% occupancy.

Learn more about the initiative at BoxOfOrchids.com, and discover Westerlay Orchids' premium selection of captivating blooms at WesterlayOrchids.com.

About Westerlay Orchids:

Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 3 million orchids directly to customers and to local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit www.WesterlayOrchids.com to learn more about the second-generation, family-run company.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfils final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. The organization has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams over the last twenty-six years. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program is a Santa Barbara-based, volunteer-driven program that delivers floral bouquets, fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates and cards to people in hospices, cancer centers and their homes. Since its inception in 1994, the program has served thousands of community members by providing more than 100,000 bouquets. To learn more or support the program visit DreamFoundation.org/flower-empower/