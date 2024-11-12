Entry Window Now Open for 2025 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON, WI – Dairy manufacturers and processors can enter their products now for evaluation in the 2025 United States Championship Cheese Contest, the nation’s premier dairy product competition. Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), host of the Contest, is offering a special entry discount on all submissions of cheese, butter, yogurt, sour cream, and dry dairy ingredients now through December 13, only at USChampionCheese.org.

“The technicality, scale, and prestige of the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest are unmatched. We’re excited to offer this unique opportunity for dairy businesses to showcase their craftsmanship, improve their products, and earn recognition for their hard work,” said WCMA Contest Director Kirsten Strohmenger.

In 2023, Europa, an aged gouda made by the team at Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam, Connecticut, earned the title of U.S. Champion Cheese with an impressive score of 98.739 out of 100. That year, 2,249 entries from 197 dairy businesses in 35 states were evaluated by a team of 42 expert judges.

New this year are entry classes for sour cream, low fat sour cream, and cultured dairy dips, reflecting industry feedback and growth in these sectors. Entries across a total of 117 distinct categories will be judged on characteristics such as flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish, and packaging. Competitors will have real-time access to their scores and evaluations through MyEntries©, a secure online entry system.

The Contest entry window will be open through January 31, 2025 at USChampionCheese.org. All entries submitted now through December 13 cost just $80 per entry; after December 13, entries cost $95 each. All entries will be evaluated March 4-6 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin, culminating in a livestreamed announcement of the 2025 U.S. Champion.

Details about the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, including deadlines, rules, and entry information, are available at USChampionCheese.org.