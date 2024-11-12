ADPI Adds AMF and Butteroil to Standards Library

The American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI) Dairy November 12, 2024

ELMHURST, IL – The American Dairy Products Institute® (ADPI®) has recently added standards for two established legacy ingredients, Anhydrous Milkfat (AMF) and Butteroil, to their Standards Library.

As a global authority setting standards for the quality and safety of dairy ingredients, ADPI marshals the resources of its members to establish reference specifications for dairy derived ingredients. These two new standards were developed by a task force team of ADPI members that are engaged in the production, marketing and use of these ingredients and were approved into use by ADPI’s Board of Directors.

“ADPI continues to leverage our members’ vast pool of expertise to deliver timely and relevant ingredient standards that serve the interests of today’s dairy ingredient industry,” states Andy Powers, ADPI Vice President of Technical Services. 

ADPI urges all producers, marketers, traders, and end users of dairy ingredients to adopt and adhere to its ingredient standards to promote consistency and to facilitate commerce, both domestically and internationally. 

All ADPI Ingredient Standards can be found on the Institute’s website in the Ingredient Resource Center and may be downloaded in PDF format for ongoing use and future reference.

For additional information regarding ADPI Ingredient Standards, please contact us at adpi@adpi.org.

About ADPI®: The American Dairy Products Institute®(ADPI®), an international trade association, is the dairy industry’s go-to resource for dairy ingredient standards, training resources, and other goods and services provided for our member companies and for the global dairy industry. Visit our website today at www.adpi.org for more information on industry and member benefits.

