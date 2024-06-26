Dairy Ingredients 360 Training Course Fall 2024 Semester

Dairy industry professionals and graduate-level students interested in enrolling for the Fall 2024 semester can now enroll.

Student enrollment for our iconic Dairy Ingredients 360 Training Course for Fall 2024 is now open! In collaboration with Kansas State University, undergraduate students are encouraged to enroll in their “Introduction to the Dairy Ingredient Industry” online course as a non-degree seeking student to earn three (3) transferrable credit hours for the standard, 16-week course. Any undergraduate student from any university may apply, with the course kicking off on August 19, 2024.

Our online training course has been providing a comprehensive, 360-degree view of the dairy ingredients sector for several years to professionals in the dairy industry. This course provides a deeper understanding on the following topics: milk quality and composition; processing basics, ingredient functionality, applications, and nutrition; pricing, markets, risk management, supply chain, sustainability, and exports. With a few updates, the course has been tailored for an undergraduate population, including quizzes and a final exam, and the opportunity to interact during the live Q&A sessions with instructors at the end of each module.

By offering this course to any undergraduate student, we are hoping to enhance dairy and food science curriculums and encourage students to consider dairy as a future career.

See the schedule and course content online, as well as learning objectives for each hour of instructional content, by clicking Learn More!

Undergraduate students should enroll no later than August 19, 2024.

Dairy industry professionals and graduate-level students interested in enrolling for the Fall 2024 semester can now enroll in DI360 through ADPI’s site.

If you have questions about the course, please contact KJ Burrington, VP of Technical Development, via email or at 630.530.8700 x225.