Dairy Companies Volunteer to Clean Up Warner Park in Madison, Donate Nutritious Cheese to Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin 

MADISON, Wisc. — Leaders from dozens of top dairy companies turned out at Madison’s Warner Park yesterday for an afternoon park cleanup organized by the IDFA Foundation and Wild Warner, an organization created to preserve and maintain Warner Park. The volunteers removed trash, cleared brush, cut back invasive plant species, and beautified pedestrian and bicycle trails throughout the park and Duck Pond. Earlier in the day, the IDFA Foundation visited Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to recognize a donation of 200 cases of American Swiss sliced cheese by Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI), the nation’s largest cheese cooperative owned by families who produce quality milk on Midwest dairy farms.

The IDFA Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit that seeks to make an important contribution to people and communities on behalf of the U.S. dairy industry by providing grants that reduce hunger, improve environmental sustainability, and enhance the welfare of people working in food manufacturing. The Foundation, supported in large part by contributions from U.S. dairy companies, has provided more than 500,000 meals to food insecure people in the U.S. and around the world since 2022.

“The IDFA Foundation is proud to partner with Wild Warner and Dane County Parks, Associated Milk Producers Inc. and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to support the greater Madison community,” said Matt Herrick, executive director of the IDFA Foundation. “I am grateful to our volunteers for adding to the natural beauty of Warner Park and to partners and donors for making today’s gifts possible.”

“The dairy farm families and employees of AMPI are dedicated to producing good food with a promise – a shared commitment to care for our land, animals, cooperative and communities,” said Sheryl Meshke, AMPI President and CEO. “Supporting others is core to co-op culture at AMPI. We are pleased to share our Dinner Bell Creamery award-winning sliced American cheese – made and packaged in Portage, Wisconsin – with those in the surrounding area.”

“Large donations of delicious and nutritious food like this one from AMPI are key to our ability to do our work. It’s yet another example in our long history with the local farming community of their generosity and commitment to feeding area families,” said Michelle Orge, President & Executive Director of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

According to Feeding America, more than 617,000 people in the state of Wisconsin and more than 100,000 people in the Madison area struggle with hunger every day. In 2023, Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin and their partners distributed 19.7 million meals across a 16-county service area. Since 1986, the foodbank has distributed more than 256 million pounds of food in their community. Their programs include a Mobile Food Pantry, FoodShare Outreach, Kids Cafes and other youth and family initiatives, Community Cooks, and Health and Wellness initiatives to nurture wellness of communities.

To learn more about the work of the IDFA Foundation, visit www.idfafoundation.org.

The IDFA Foundation seeks to make an important contribution to people and communities on behalf of the U.S. dairy industry by providing grants to support individuals and organizations working to advance human health and nutrition, improve environmental stewardship and sustainability, and enhance the welfare of people working in food manufacturing. Established in 1958 as the Dairy Recognition and Education Foundation, today the IDFA Foundation promotes the health and well-being of people, communities, and our planet on behalf of U.S. dairy.