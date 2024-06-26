Deli Business Awards Brooklyn Cured Innovation Award

NEW YORK — Deli Business magazine presented Brooklyn Cured, Brooklyn, NY, with the 2024 Deli Innovation Award for its Snack Packs at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 23, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.

“Consumers are snacking more than ever,” says Brooklyn Cured’s founder, Scott Bridi, who accepted the award at the show. “When designing these new Snack Packs, we had not only convenience in mind, but unique flavors that stood out from the rest.”

Deli Business readers voted online for their top three products out of 12 finalists revealed in the spring issue of Deli Business. Brooklyn Cured received 160 first-place votes. There were 793 total votes online among the 12 entries.

The Brooklyn Cured Snack Packs SKUs include top-selling beef charcuterie items paired with unique cheese flavors. With a selection of award-winning beef charcuterie and flavorful, aromatic cheeses, these new products offer a convenient, protein-packed snack with a premium twist.

New Snack Pack SKUs are: Smoked Beef Salami & Gouda: a New York City deli-style smoked beef salami paired with a creamy gouda; Tuscan Red Wine Beef Salami & Rosemary Gouda: red wine beef salami paired with an aromatic rosemary gouda; Bresaola & Gouda: air-dried beef prosciutto paired with creamy gouda; and Bresaola & Truffle Gouda: air-dried beef prosciutto paired with a truffle gouda.

The Snack Pack line also won a 2024 sofi Gold Award for its Bresaola & Gouda offering. A top pick amongst Specialty Food Association judges in the Appetizer and Snacks category.