Deli Business Awards Brooklyn Cured Innovation Award

Deli Business Deli June 26, 2024

Aimee Tenzek (far left), Deli Business Managing Editor, and Jan Garrett (far right), Deli Business Media Innovation Officer, presented Scott Bridi, Brooklyn Cured Founder, with the inaugural Deli Innovation Award at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 23, in New York City.

NEW YORK — Deli Business magazine presented Brooklyn Cured, Brooklyn, NY, with the 2024 Deli Innovation Award for its Snack Packs at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 23, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.

“Consumers are snacking more than ever,” says Brooklyn Cured’s founder, Scott Bridi, who accepted the award at the show. “When designing these new Snack Packs, we had not only convenience in mind, but unique flavors that stood out from the rest.”

Deli Business readers voted online for their top three products out of 12 finalists revealed in the spring issue of Deli Business. Brooklyn Cured received 160 first-place votes. There were 793 total votes online among the 12 entries.

The Brooklyn Cured Snack Packs SKUs include top-selling beef charcuterie items paired with unique cheese flavors. With a selection of award-winning beef charcuterie and flavorful, aromatic cheeses, these new products offer a convenient, protein-packed snack with a premium twist.

New Snack Pack SKUs are: Smoked Beef Salami & Gouda: a New York City deli-style smoked beef salami paired with a creamy gouda; Tuscan Red Wine Beef Salami & Rosemary Gouda: red wine beef salami paired with an aromatic rosemary gouda; Bresaola & Gouda: air-dried beef prosciutto paired with creamy gouda; and Bresaola & Truffle Gouda: air-dried beef prosciutto paired with a truffle gouda.

The Snack Pack line also won a 2024 sofi Gold Award for its Bresaola & Gouda offering. A top pick amongst Specialty Food Association judges in the Appetizer and Snacks category.

Related Articles

Deli

Brooklyn Cured Snack Pack Wins sofi Gold Award

Brooklyn Cured Deli May 21, 2024

Brooklyn Cured’s new Snack Pack line is making waves in the specialty food industry by winning a 2024 sofi Gold Award for its Bresaola & Gouda offering. A top pick amongst Speciality Food Association judges in the Appetizer and Snacks category, this premium pairing is one of the four new Snack Packs recently launched in 2024.